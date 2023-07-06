Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) COO Sells $124,657.29 in Stock

Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) COO Michael Skarke sold 15,333 shares of Select Water Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $124,657.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 368,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,222.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Select Water Solutions Price Performance

WTTR stock opened at $7.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.78. The stock has a market cap of $970.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.98.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $416.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.89 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WTTR shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Select Water Solutions from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded Select Water Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Select Water Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Select Water Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Select Water Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 1,440.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 43.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.17% of the company’s stock.

About Select Water Solutions



Select Water Solutions, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Featured Articles

