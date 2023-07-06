Short Interest in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Declines By 17.6%

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the May 31st total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 471,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.13.

Autohome Stock Down 0.8 %

ATHM opened at $29.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.22. Autohome has a 12 month low of $23.66 and a 12 month high of $40.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autohome

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The information services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $223.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.69 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 27.00%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autohome will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 25,816.6% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,280,011 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $109,782,000 after buying an additional 3,267,355 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autohome during the 1st quarter worth about $76,342,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Autohome during the 4th quarter worth about $39,623,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autohome during the 1st quarter worth about $31,050,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Autohome during the 4th quarter worth about $22,960,000. Institutional investors own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

