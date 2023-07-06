Insider Selling: TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) EVP Sells $280,000.00 in Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) EVP Abhi Dhar sold 3,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TransUnion Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TRU opened at $77.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $50.32 and a 12-month high of $90.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.37.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $940.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.69 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 7.34%. As a group, research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 29.79%.

TRU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of TransUnion from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on TransUnion from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Institutional Trading of TransUnion

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 1.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in TransUnion by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in TransUnion by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in TransUnion by 50.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion during the first quarter worth $1,000,000. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Further Reading

