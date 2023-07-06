Critical Contrast: Datang International Power Generation (OTCMKTS:DIPGY) and Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS)

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report) and Datang International Power Generation (OTCMKTS:DIPGY – Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Altus Power has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Datang International Power Generation has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Altus Power alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Altus Power and Datang International Power Generation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altus Power 0.57% -0.86% -0.28% Datang International Power Generation N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

45.0% of Altus Power shares are held by institutional investors. 31.6% of Altus Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Altus Power and Datang International Power Generation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altus Power $101.16 million 8.91 $55.44 million ($0.02) -281.61 Datang International Power Generation $14.10 billion 0.20 $142.63 million N/A N/A

Datang International Power Generation has higher revenue and earnings than Altus Power.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Altus Power and Datang International Power Generation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altus Power 0 0 6 0 3.00 Datang International Power Generation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Altus Power currently has a consensus target price of $10.17, suggesting a potential upside of 80.42%. Given Altus Power’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Altus Power is more favorable than Datang International Power Generation.

Summary

Altus Power beats Datang International Power Generation on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altus Power

(Free Report)

Altus Power, Inc., a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Datang International Power Generation

(Free Report)

Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in power generation and power plant development activities in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Power and heat generation, Coal, and Other segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as coal-fired, thermal, hydro, wind, nuclear, biomass, and solar. As of December 31, 2019, the company managed an installed capacity of approximately 68,278.10 MW. It also engages in heat supply; the import of power related fuel; coal mining and trading; silicon and aluminum smelting; production and sale of alumina; cargo shipping; sale of coal ash and integrated application of solid waste; power plant construction and operation; repair and testing of power equipment; research and development activities; and provision of power related technical services. The company was formerly known as Beijing Datang Power Generation Co., Ltd and changed its name to Datang International Power Generation Co, Ltd. in April 2004. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of China Datang Corporation Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.