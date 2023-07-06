Brokerages Set FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Target Price at $17.60

Shares of FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.60.
Separately, Morgan Stanley raised FREYR Battery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FREYR Battery
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 653.2% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 158.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Arena Investors LP acquired a new position in FREYR Battery in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.
FREYR Battery Stock Performance
FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts expect that FREYR Battery will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
FREYR Battery Company Profile
FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for energy storage system, electric mobility, marine, and aviation applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. FREYR Battery was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.
