The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.26.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded RealReal from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $1.85 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

RealReal Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of RealReal stock opened at $2.31 on Thursday. RealReal has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $3.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.41. The firm has a market cap of $231.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $141.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RealReal will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RealReal by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,442,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,035,000 after buying an additional 217,186 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of RealReal by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,192,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after buying an additional 815,955 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in RealReal by 59.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,297,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,638 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in RealReal by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,901,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 930,174 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in RealReal in the first quarter valued at $2,552,000. 58.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

