Analysts Set Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target at $21.44

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.44.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LSPD shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSPD. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. 51.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LSPD opened at $17.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 6.21. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.36. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $25.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.05.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $184.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.76 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 146.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

