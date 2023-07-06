The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.46.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HIG. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $72.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.49 and a 200-day moving average of $72.54. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $60.17 and a 1-year high of $79.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIG. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 120.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 372.7% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

