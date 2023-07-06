Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Adient from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Adient from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Adient by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 24,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 11,599 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adient by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 51,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 25,129 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Adient by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 308,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,633,000 after acquiring an additional 35,664 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Adient by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 475,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,487,000 after acquiring an additional 50,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Adient by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,227,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,218,000 after acquiring an additional 63,861 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT opened at $38.48 on Friday. Adient has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 320.67 and a beta of 2.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.49 and a 200-day moving average of $38.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Adient had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adient will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

