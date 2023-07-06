Brokerages Set Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Target Price at $118.46

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.46.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $107.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.26. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $123.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 26.38%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 35.79%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Edmp Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 8,838.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,399,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,212 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 804.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,883,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $340,168,000 after buying an additional 2,564,631 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,239,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $500,224,000 after buying an additional 2,367,141 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,160,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $379,127,000 after buying an additional 1,781,488 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

