Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Cognex from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cognex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on Cognex in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Cognex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $55.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.98. Cognex has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $58.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 55.05 and a beta of 1.57.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $201.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cognex will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,651,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 14,312.6% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,568,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,780 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,119,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,834 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,564,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,389,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $472,094,000 after acquiring an additional 826,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

See Also

