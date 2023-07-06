Critical Contrast: Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) and F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM)

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Free Report) and F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Prosperity Bancshares and F & M Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prosperity Bancshares 39.87% 7.93% 1.40% F & M Bank 12.63% 9.74% 0.55%

Risk and Volatility

Prosperity Bancshares has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, F & M Bank has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prosperity Bancshares 1 2 5 0 2.50 F & M Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Prosperity Bancshares and F & M Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Prosperity Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $72.60, suggesting a potential upside of 29.40%. Given Prosperity Bancshares’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Prosperity Bancshares is more favorable than F & M Bank.

Dividends

Prosperity Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. F & M Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Prosperity Bancshares pays out 38.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. F & M Bank pays out 52.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Prosperity Bancshares has raised its dividend for 25 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Prosperity Bancshares and F & M Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prosperity Bancshares $1.12 billion 4.73 $524.52 million $5.77 9.72 F & M Bank $50.88 million 1.43 $8.32 million $1.97 10.63

Prosperity Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than F & M Bank. Prosperity Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than F & M Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.7% of Prosperity Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.9% of F & M Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Prosperity Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of F & M Bank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Prosperity Bancshares beats F & M Bank on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery. In addition, it provides internet banking, mobile banking, trust and wealth management, retail brokerage, mortgage services, and treasury management, as well as debit and credit cards. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About F & M Bank

F & M Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank that provides commercial banking services in Virginia. The company offers commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, internet and mobile banking services, and drive-in banking services. It also provides construction loans, including residential, and land acquisition and development loans; commercial real estate loans; business loans; consumer loans, such as personal loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, deposit account loans, installment and demand loans, and home equity loans; residential mortgage loans; credit cards; dealer finance; farmland loans; multi-family loans; and commercial and industrial loans. In addition, the company offers brokerage services; and life, and commercial and personal insurance products. Further, it originates conventional and government sponsored mortgages; and title insurance and real estate settlement services. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Timberville, Virginia.

