Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $500.58.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $476.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.
In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,294,126.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at $17,294,126.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.
ROP opened at $476.97 on Friday. Roper Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $356.21 and a fifty-two week high of $482.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $458.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $442.34. The company has a market capitalization of $50.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03.
Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 16.25 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.38%.
Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.
