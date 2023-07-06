WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in WestRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,095,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WestRock by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 86,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 34,413 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in WestRock by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 95,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WestRock Trading Down 3.1 %

WRK opened at $28.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.02. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of -6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.58 and its 200 day moving average is $31.33.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.26. WestRock had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.63%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

