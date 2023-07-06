Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.95.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 76.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 15,845 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 33.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 98,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 24,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Down 1.4 %

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $4.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $629.12 million, a PE ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 1.05. Hudson Pacific Properties has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $15.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.31.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $252.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.21 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. On average, research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

