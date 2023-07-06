Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Sells $3,463,482.75 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total value of $3,463,482.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,471,120.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM stock opened at $213.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $208.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 562.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% during the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Salesforce by 1.2% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 0.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 1.1% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 4,952 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 1.1% during the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

