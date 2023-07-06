Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Receives $355.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $357.54.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $348.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.86. The firm has a market cap of $89.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.28. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $271.61 and a 52-week high of $354.94.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 21,300 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total transaction of $6,959,349.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,464,543.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 21,300 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total transaction of $6,959,349.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,464,543.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 7,567 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.70, for a total value of $2,472,138.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,974,237.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,086 shares of company stock valued at $18,553,691. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.