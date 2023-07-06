Insider Selling: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Major Shareholder Sells $13,436,550.78 in Stock

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $13,436,550.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,099,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,665,868.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 12th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 9,000,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $105,570,000.00.
- On Monday, May 8th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 24,819,473 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $536,348,811.53.
The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $320.05 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $389.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $327.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.90. The company has a market capitalization of $106.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have commented on GS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.95.
Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.
Featured Stories
