KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) versus Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Financial Survey

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) and Domino's Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares KUKA Aktiengesellschaft and Domino’s Pizza Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KUKA Aktiengesellschaft 1.18% 2.87% 1.06% Domino’s Pizza Group N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Domino’s Pizza Group pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KUKA Aktiengesellschaft $3.89 billion 0.80 -$46.14 million N/A N/A Domino’s Pizza Group $771.16 million 1.90 $107.67 million N/A N/A

This table compares KUKA Aktiengesellschaft and Domino’s Pizza Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Domino’s Pizza Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than KUKA Aktiengesellschaft.

Risk & Volatility

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Domino’s Pizza Group has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for KUKA Aktiengesellschaft and Domino’s Pizza Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KUKA Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A Domino’s Pizza Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft beats Domino’s Pizza Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KUKA Aktiengesellschaft

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, an automation company, provides robot-based automation solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Systems, Robotics, Swisslog, Swisslog Healthcare, and China. The company manufactures and supplies industrial, collaborative, and mobile robots, as well as robot controllers, software, and digital services for industrial Internet of Things. It also offers automated guided vehicles and other automation components to production cells, turnkey systems, and networked production with the aid of cloud-based IT tools; individual system components, tools and fixtures, and automated production cells; and robot-based and modular manufacturing cells, as well as support services. In addition, the company offers automated solutions for hospitals, warehouses, and distribution centers; and warehouse management systems and healthcare systems. It serves customers in the automotive, electronics, e-commerce/retail, consumer goods, metal and plastic, healthcare, and other industries. The company was formerly known as Industrie-Werke Karlsruhe Augsburg Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to KUKA Aktiengesellschaft in 2007. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Augsburg, Germany. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft is a subsidiary of Midea Electric Netherlands (I) B.V.

About Domino’s Pizza Group

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012. Domino's Pizza Group plc was founded in 1960 and is based in Milton Keynes, the United Kingdom.

