Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.11.

BG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bunge in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Bunge from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Bunge in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Bunge from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

Institutional Trading of Bunge

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BG. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 16,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:BG opened at $98.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Bunge has a 1-year low of $80.41 and a 1-year high of $106.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.13). Bunge had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.53%.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Articles

