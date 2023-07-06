Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) vs. Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) Head to Head Survey

Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF – Free Report) and Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Absolute Software has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carlyle Secured Lending has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Absolute Software and Carlyle Secured Lending, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Absolute Software 0 0 0 0 N/A Carlyle Secured Lending 0 2 1 0 2.33

Earnings and Valuation

Carlyle Secured Lending has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.04%.

This table compares Absolute Software and Carlyle Secured Lending’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Absolute Software $104.67 million 0.00 $10.64 million N/A N/A Carlyle Secured Lending $207.26 million 3.60 $85.64 million $1.51 9.74

Carlyle Secured Lending has higher revenue and earnings than Absolute Software.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.2% of Absolute Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.4% of Carlyle Secured Lending shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Carlyle Secured Lending shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Absolute Software and Carlyle Secured Lending’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Absolute Software 10.16% -23.28% 9.44% Carlyle Secured Lending 43.60% 13.05% 5.57%

Dividends

Absolute Software pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share. Carlyle Secured Lending pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.1%. Carlyle Secured Lending pays out 98.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Carlyle Secured Lending has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Carlyle Secured Lending is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Carlyle Secured Lending beats Absolute Software on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook. The company was founded on November 24, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Carlyle Secured Lending

TCG BDC, Inc. is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector. The fund seeks to invest across United States of America, Luxembourg, Cayman Islands, Cyprus, and United Kingdom. It invests in companies with EBITDA between $25 million and $100 million.

