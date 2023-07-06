Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) CEO Sells $1,557,173.50 in Stock

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 43,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $1,557,173.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,434 shares in the company, valued at $6,982,967.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Saker Anwar Nusseibeh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 11th, Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 20,000 shares of Federated Hermes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $749,600.00.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

NYSE:FHI opened at $34.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.25 and a 200-day moving average of $38.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.05. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.30 and a 52 week high of $45.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $382.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FHI. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federated Hermes from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federated Hermes

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,001,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,838,000 after purchasing an additional 466,504 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Federated Hermes by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,230,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,407,000 after acquiring an additional 73,168 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its position in Federated Hermes by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 4,504,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,097 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Federated Hermes by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,114,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,999,000 after acquiring an additional 166,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Federated Hermes by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,898,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,327,000 after acquiring an additional 24,211 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading

