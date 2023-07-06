Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.17.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OTEX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Open Text from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Open Text from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Open Text from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

Open Text Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of OTEX stock opened at $40.74 on Friday. Open Text has a 52-week low of $24.91 and a 52-week high of $43.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Open Text Announces Dividend

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.19. Open Text had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Open Text will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.61%.

Institutional Trading of Open Text

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Open Text by 381.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,207,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $277,997,000 after buying an additional 5,710,767 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Open Text by 889.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,614,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,919,000 after buying an additional 4,147,818 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Open Text by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,074,513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,799,000 after buying an additional 3,753,772 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P raised its position in shares of Open Text by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 15,205,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $450,552,000 after buying an additional 3,333,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,581,000. 64.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Text Company Profile

(Free Report

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

Featured Articles

