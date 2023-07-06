Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B – Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$62.70.

Several brokerages have commented on TECK.B. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$72.50 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Teck Resources Stock Down 3.0 %

TECK.B opened at C$54.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$56.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$55.37. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$32.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$66.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.31.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

