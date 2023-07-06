Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Sells $58,303,266.81 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) Director Michael L. Speiser sold 330,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.63, for a total value of $58,303,266.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,725,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,852,428.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Snowflake Trading Down 2.5 %
NYSE:SNOW opened at $172.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $56.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.63 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.98. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.27 and a 1-year high of $205.66.
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.57 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.81% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Snowflake
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNOW shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. William Blair started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.80.
Snowflake Company Profile
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Snowflake
- 3 Russell 2000 Stocks to Buy as Small-Caps Make a Comeback
- These Banks Are Boosting Dividends After Safe Stress Tests
- Three (3) Stocks Under $10 That Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Cash-Rich Defensive Companies Making Investors Rich
- Can Valero Energy Corporation Rise To New Highs In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.