Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG) Short Interest Up 25.0% in June

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Thunder Mountain Gold Price Performance

Shares of THMG opened at $0.06 on Thursday. Thunder Mountain Gold has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.83.

Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Thunder Mountain Gold had a negative return on equity of 275.31% and a negative net margin of 415.33%.

About Thunder Mountain Gold

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc, a mineral exploration stage company, explores for mining properties in Nevada and Idaho. It explores for gold, silver, base metals, and other commodities. The company holds interests in the South Mountain property that includes 17 patented mining claims covering an area of approximately 326 acres; 21 unpatented mining lode claims covering an area of approximately 290 acres; leased private land covering an area of approximately 489 acres; and private land not contiguous with the mining claims covering an area of 360 acres located in Owyhee County, Idaho.

