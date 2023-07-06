Albert Saltiel Sells 2,245 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total transaction of $5,612,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,492.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,050.21 and a one year high of $2,750.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,522.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,489.76.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $29.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in AutoZone by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZO has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2,120.00 to $2,465.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,975.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,878.00 to $2,886.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,750.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2,640.00 to $2,700.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,716.00.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

