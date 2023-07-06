Short Interest in Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Declines By 20.0%

Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 414,000 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the May 31st total of 517,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 76.7 days.
Yellow Cake Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:YLLXF opened at $5.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.88. Yellow Cake has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $5.65.
About Yellow Cake
