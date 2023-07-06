Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) Short Interest Update

Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700,000 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the May 31st total of 3,635,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 321,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.6 days.
Syrah Resources Stock Performance
Syrah Resources stock opened at $0.64 on Thursday. Syrah Resources has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.08.
About Syrah Resources
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Syrah Resources
- 3 Russell 2000 Stocks to Buy as Small-Caps Make a Comeback
- These Banks Are Boosting Dividends After Safe Stress Tests
- Three (3) Stocks Under $10 That Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Cash-Rich Defensive Companies Making Investors Rich
- Can Valero Energy Corporation Rise To New Highs In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Syrah Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syrah Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.