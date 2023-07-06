Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) Short Interest Update

Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700,000 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the May 31st total of 3,635,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 321,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.6 days.

Syrah Resources Stock Performance

Syrah Resources stock opened at $0.64 on Thursday. Syrah Resources has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.08.

About Syrah Resources

Syrah Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mozambique. The company operates through Balama and Vidalia segments. Its flagship project is the Balama graphite and vanadium project located in Cabo Delgado Province, Mozambique.

