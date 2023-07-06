Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Wilmar International Price Performance

Wilmar International stock opened at $27.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Wilmar International has a 1 year low of $24.13 and a 1 year high of $32.42.

Get Wilmar International alerts:

Wilmar International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were given a $0.7719 dividend. This is a positive change from Wilmar International’s previous dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 3.74%.

About Wilmar International

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore, South East Asia, the People's Republic of China, India, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Food Products, Feed and Industrial Products, Plantation and Sugar Milling, and Others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wilmar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilmar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.