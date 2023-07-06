Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Short Interest Down 18.8% in June

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,000 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the May 31st total of 129,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Stock Performance
TOKCF opened at $57.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.07 and a 200-day moving average of $58.17. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a 52 week low of $52.81 and a 52 week high of $57.40.
About Tokyo Ohka Kogyo
