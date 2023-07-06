Takashimaya Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:TKSHF) Short Interest Update

Takashimaya Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:TKSHF – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,413,400 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the May 31st total of 1,159,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Takashimaya Stock Performance
Shares of TKSHF opened at $14.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.84. Takashimaya has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $14.40.
Takashimaya Company Profile
