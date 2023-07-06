Takashimaya Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:TKSHF) Short Interest Update

Takashimaya Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:TKSHF – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,413,400 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the May 31st total of 1,159,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Takashimaya Stock Performance

Shares of TKSHF opened at $14.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.84. Takashimaya has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $14.40.

Takashimaya Company Profile

Takashimaya Company, Limited engages in the department stores, corporate, and mail order business in Japan. It operates through Department Store, Commercial Property Development, Finance, and Construction and Design segment. The company's Department Store segment engages in retailing operations of clothing, accessories, home furnishings, foods, and other products.

