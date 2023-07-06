Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the May 31st total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Ucore Rare Metals Stock Up 1.4 %
OTCMKTS UURAF opened at $0.75 on Thursday. Ucore Rare Metals has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.80.
Ucore Rare Metals Company Profile
