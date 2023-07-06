Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the May 31st total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Ucore Rare Metals Stock Up 1.4 %

OTCMKTS UURAF opened at $0.75 on Thursday. Ucore Rare Metals has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.80.

Ucore Rare Metals Company Profile

See Also

Ucore Rare Metals Inc engages in the exploration and separation of elements in Canada and the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Bokan Mountain/Dotson Ridge property located in Prince of Wales Island, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Ucore Uranium Inc and changed its name to Ucore Rare Metals Inc in June 2010.

