Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) Short Interest Up 23.1% in June

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 246,400 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the May 31st total of 200,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,057,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Zion Oil & Gas Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZNOG opened at $0.07 on Thursday. Zion Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average of $0.08.

Get Zion Oil & Gas alerts:

Zion Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Read More

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. The company holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the New Megiddo License 428 comprising an area of approximately 99,000 acres. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Zion Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zion Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.