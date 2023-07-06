Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) Short Interest Up 23.1% in June

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 246,400 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the May 31st total of 200,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,057,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Zion Oil & Gas Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ZNOG opened at $0.07 on Thursday. Zion Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average of $0.08.
Zion Oil & Gas Company Profile
