Tobu Railway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TBURF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tobu Railway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TBURF – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,597,100 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the May 31st total of 1,317,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15,971.0 days.

Tobu Railway Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TBURF opened at $22.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.03. Tobu Railway has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $22.76.

About Tobu Railway

Tobu Railway Co, Ltd. operates a private rail system in the Kanto region. The company offer services, such as sightseeing; operates amusement parks and tourism business. It also manages the Courtyard by Marriott, Tokyo Ginza hotel, and the Tobu Hotel Levant Tokyo in the center of Tokyo. In addition, it operates Tobu department stores in Ikebukuro, Funabashi, Utsunomiya, Ohtawara, and Tochigi, as well as a chain of supermarkets.

