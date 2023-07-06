Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the May 31st total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Whitbread Trading Down 0.5 %
OTCMKTS WTBDY opened at $10.89 on Thursday. Whitbread has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.54.
Whitbread Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1549 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This is an increase from Whitbread’s previous dividend of $0.07.
About Whitbread
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.
