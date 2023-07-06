Comparing Empiric Student Property (OTCMKTS:EPCFF) & Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ)

Empiric Student Property (OTCMKTS:EPCFF – Free Report) and Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Empiric Student Property and Cousins Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Empiric Student Property alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empiric Student Property N/A N/A N/A Cousins Properties 20.69% 3.47% 2.15%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Empiric Student Property and Cousins Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empiric Student Property N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cousins Properties $762.29 million 4.55 $166.79 million $1.07 21.37

Analyst Ratings

Cousins Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Empiric Student Property.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Empiric Student Property and Cousins Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Empiric Student Property 0 1 0 0 2.00 Cousins Properties 1 1 5 0 2.57

Cousins Properties has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.69%. Given Cousins Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cousins Properties is more favorable than Empiric Student Property.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.4% of Cousins Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Cousins Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cousins Properties beats Empiric Student Property on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Empiric Student Property

(Free Report)

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello Student operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments. The Company, an internally managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales, listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014.

About Cousins Properties

(Free Report)

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets. The Company has a comprehensive strategy in place based on a simple platform, trophy assets and opportunistic investments.

Receive News & Ratings for Empiric Student Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empiric Student Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.