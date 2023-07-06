Contrasting LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) and FG Merger (NASDAQ:FGMC)

FG Merger (NASDAQ:FGMC – Free Report) and LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

FG Merger has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LivePerson has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.7% of FG Merger shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.3% of LivePerson shares are held by institutional investors. 20.2% of FG Merger shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of LivePerson shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FG Merger N/A N/A -$130,000.00 N/A N/A LivePerson $514.80 million 0.68 -$225.75 million ($2.32) -1.90

This table compares FG Merger and LivePerson’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

FG Merger has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LivePerson.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for FG Merger and LivePerson, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FG Merger 0 0 0 0 N/A LivePerson 2 7 1 0 1.90

LivePerson has a consensus target price of $6.33, suggesting a potential upside of 43.61%. Given LivePerson’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LivePerson is more favorable than FG Merger.

Profitability

This table compares FG Merger and LivePerson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FG Merger N/A -45.77% -0.21% LivePerson -36.12% -163.00% -13.02%

About FG Merger

FG Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search for a target business in the financial services industry in North America. FG Merger Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc. engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The Consumer segment facilitates online transactions between experts and users seeking information and knowledge through mobile and online messaging. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class cloud-based platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational interfaces, such as in-app and mobile messaging. It also provides professional services; Tenfold, a customer experience integration platform; VoiceBase, a voice analytics platform for the enterprise; and online marketplace that connects experts who provide information and knowledge through mobile and online messaging with users. The company sells its products through direct and indirect sales channels to Fortune 500 companies, Internet businesses, online merchants, small business sector, automotive dealers, universities, libraries, government agencies, and not-for-profit organizations. It operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. LivePerson, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

