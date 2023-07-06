DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.25.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DV. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $34.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $297,961.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,849,242.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $297,961.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,849,242.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 55,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $2,060,203.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,990.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 160,993 shares of company stock valued at $5,433,744. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 3.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 14.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 5.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify stock opened at $38.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.92. DoubleVerify has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $39.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.79 and a beta of 0.87.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $122.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DoubleVerify will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

