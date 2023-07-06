Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) and Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Financial Contrast

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Free Report) and Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Zynex has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soleno Therapeutics has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zynex and Soleno Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynex $169.25 million 1.99 $17.05 million $0.45 20.38 Soleno Therapeutics N/A N/A -$24.07 million ($3.12) -1.34

Analyst Recommendations

Zynex has higher revenue and earnings than Soleno Therapeutics. Soleno Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zynex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Zynex and Soleno Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynex 0 0 3 0 3.00 Soleno Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Zynex presently has a consensus price target of $19.63, suggesting a potential upside of 114.01%. Soleno Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 91.85%. Given Zynex’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zynex is more favorable than Soleno Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Zynex and Soleno Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynex 10.19% 26.02% 14.91% Soleno Therapeutics N/A -220.22% -92.97%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.6% of Zynex shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.6% of Zynex shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.8% of Soleno Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Zynex beats Soleno Therapeutics on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device. It also supplies private labeled products, including electrodes for the delivery of electrical current to the body, and batteries for use in electrotherapy products. In addition, the company distributes Comfortrac/Saunders for cervical traction, JetStream for hot/cold therapy, LSO Back Braces for lumbar support, and knee braces for knee support. Further, it offers Zynex Fluid Monitoring System (CM-1500), a fluid volume monitor, which is a non-invasive medical device for monitoring relative fluid volume changes used in operating and recovery rooms to detect fluid loss during surgery and internal bleeding during recovery; Zynex Wireless Fluid Monitoring System (CM-1600), a noninvasive monitoring device designed to measure relative changes in fluid volume in adult patients; NiCO CO-Oximeter, a laser-based noninvasive co-oximeter; and HemeOx tHb Oximeter, a laser-based total hemoglobin pulse oximeter. The company provides its products for use in pain management and control; stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation; hemodynamic monitoring; and pulse oximetry monitoring. It sells its products through direct sales force primarily in the United States. Zynex, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc. and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2017. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Redwood City, California.

