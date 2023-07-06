Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Receives $19.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.17.

Several research firms recently commented on ERJ. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Embraer from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Embraer from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Embraer from $15.75 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 751,916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,218,000 after buying an additional 18,582 shares in the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 2,301,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,158,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,977,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,007,000 after buying an additional 32,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 474,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after buying an additional 295,548 shares in the last quarter. 36.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ERJ opened at $15.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.99 and its 200-day moving average is $14.04. Embraer has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $17.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -515.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.27.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.45). Embraer had a positive return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $716.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.45 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Embraer will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

