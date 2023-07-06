Head to Head Comparison: ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX) versus Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS)

ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Free Report) and Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

ZeroFox has a beta of -0.35, suggesting that its share price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Research Solutions has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.8% of ZeroFox shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.3% of Research Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.8% of ZeroFox shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of Research Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZeroFox N/A -53.74% -32.85% Research Solutions -0.67% -4.35% -1.36%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ZeroFox and Research Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZeroFox 0 1 2 0 2.67 Research Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

ZeroFox presently has a consensus price target of $3.33, indicating a potential upside of 238.41%. Given ZeroFox’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe ZeroFox is more favorable than Research Solutions.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ZeroFox and Research Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZeroFox $117.62 million 0.99 -$742.05 million N/A N/A Research Solutions $36.31 million 1.70 -$1.63 million ($0.01) -209.00

Research Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ZeroFox.

Summary

ZeroFox beats Research Solutions on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZeroFox

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of software-as-a-service-based external cybersecurity solutions that focuses on exposing, disrupting, and responding to threats outside the traditional corporate perimeter. The company offers ZeroFox Protection provides real-time asset and vulnerability awareness of external-facing internet accessible digital footprint and enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to continuously protect external assets; ZeroFox Intelligence provides threat intelligence solutions that enable customers to directly search across company's data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, and vulnerabilities; ZeroFox Disruption leverages company's platform to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet; and ZeroFox Response enables organizations to provide the required 24×7 level of support necessary to quickly respond to cyber incidents including external attacks, data loss or exfiltration, ransomware, and potential breaches. It serves customers in various industry verticals, such as education, energy, entertainment, financial services, government healthcare, media, retail, services, and technology. The company was found in 2013 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle. The company was formerly known as Derycz Scientific, Inc. and changed its name to Research Solutions, Inc. in March 2013. Research Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

