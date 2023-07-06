Financial Survey: Casino, Guichard-Perrachon (CGUSY) versus Its Competitors

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon (OTCMKTS:CGUSY – Free Report) is one of 62 publicly-traded companies in the “Grocery Stores” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Casino, Guichard-Perrachon to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.3% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.8% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Casino Guichard-Perrachon alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Casino, Guichard-Perrachon and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Casino, Guichard-Perrachon 1 0 0 0 1.00 Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Competitors 1121 2753 3008 114 2.30

Profitability

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon currently has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,885.29%. As a group, “Grocery Stores” companies have a potential upside of 102.29%. Given Casino, Guichard-Perrachon’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Casino, Guichard-Perrachon is more favorable than its competitors.

This table compares Casino, Guichard-Perrachon and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Casino, Guichard-Perrachon N/A N/A N/A Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Competitors 2.01% 15.36% 4.99%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Casino, Guichard-Perrachon and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Casino, Guichard-Perrachon N/A N/A 1.35 Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Competitors $26.99 billion $611.52 million 190.79

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Casino, Guichard-Perrachon. Casino, Guichard-Perrachon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon competitors beat Casino, Guichard-Perrachon on 10 of the 11 factors compared.

About Casino, Guichard-Perrachon

(Free Report)

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. operates as a food retailer in France, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, shopping malls, and e-commerce sites, as well as convenience, discount, and cash and carry stores. It also involved in banking, digital marketing, service station, franchise, real estate asset management, property development and trading, rental, banking, and energy-related activities. It operates through stores. The company was founded in 1898 and is based in Saint-Étienne, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Casino Guichard-Perrachon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casino Guichard-Perrachon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.