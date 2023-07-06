Contrasting STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STDAF) & Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF)

STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STDAF – Free Report) and Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Cresco Labs shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Volatility and Risk

STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cresco Labs has a beta of 2.52, suggesting that its share price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A Cresco Labs 0 5 3 0 2.38

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft and Cresco Labs, as provided by MarketBeat.

Cresco Labs has a consensus target price of $6.82, suggesting a potential upside of 321.23%. Given Cresco Labs’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cresco Labs is more favorable than STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft and Cresco Labs’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft $3.84 billion 1.79 $292.15 million N/A N/A Cresco Labs $842.68 million 0.66 -$212.05 million ($0.71) -2.28

STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Cresco Labs.

Profitability

This table compares STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft and Cresco Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A Cresco Labs -25.62% -8.46% -3.48%

Summary

STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft beats Cresco Labs on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft

(Free Report)

STADA is a publicly traded, international company with a focus on the healthcare market, especially the pharmaceutical and in particular the generics market.

About Cresco Labs

(Free Report)

Cresco Labs Inc., together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co. brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand. The company also offers cannabis flowers under the FloraCal brand; and chocolate and toffee confections and fruit-forward gummies under the Mindy's Edibles brand, as well as licenses the Kiva brand, which produces cannabis infused edibles, including chocolate confections, gummies, mints, and tarts. In addition, the company offers cannabis-infused edibles under the Sunnyside brand. Cresco Labs Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.