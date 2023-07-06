Contrasting Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) & Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Free Report) and Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Harpoon Therapeutics has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.49, meaning that its stock price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Harpoon Therapeutics and Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harpoon Therapeutics -169.83% -473.13% -67.72% Recursion Pharmaceuticals -533.45% -57.15% -38.10%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harpoon Therapeutics $34.59 million 0.71 -$67.73 million ($1.74) -0.44 Recursion Pharmaceuticals $46.52 million 30.15 -$239.48 million ($1.38) -5.28

This table compares Harpoon Therapeutics and Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Harpoon Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Recursion Pharmaceuticals. Recursion Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harpoon Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and Recursion Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harpoon Therapeutics 0 2 5 0 2.71 Recursion Pharmaceuticals 0 3 2 0 2.40

Harpoon Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $4.71, suggesting a potential upside of 512.09%. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $12.40, suggesting a potential upside of 70.10%. Given Harpoon Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Harpoon Therapeutics is more favorable than Recursion Pharmaceuticals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Harpoon Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Harpoon Therapeutics beats Recursion Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; and HPN217 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Its preclinical stage product is HPN601 for the treatment of multiple solid tumor indications. It has a discovery collaboration and license agreement with AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd. to develop and commercialize products that incorporate its proprietary TriTAC platform technology together with soluble T cell receptors. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers. Its preclinical stage product includes RBM39 to treat HR-proficient ovarian cancer; REC-64151 for the treatment of immune checkpoint resistance; and Anti-PD-(L)1, an orally bioavailable small molecule to improve sensitivity to immune checkpoint inhibitors in non-small cell lung cancer and additional tumors. The company has collaboration and agreement with Bayer AG; the University of Utah Research Foundation; Ohio State Innovation Foundation; Chromaderm, Inc.; Roche & Genentech; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

