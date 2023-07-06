Brokerages Set Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Price Target at $156.11

Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $156.11.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLH. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th.
In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 3,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.71, for a total transaction of $503,721.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,849 shares in the company, valued at $4,024,947.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,261,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,868,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,503,605.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 3,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.71, for a total value of $503,721.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,849 shares in the company, valued at $4,024,947.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,679 shares of company stock worth $5,167,163 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.
CLH opened at $165.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.90. Clean Harbors has a one year low of $83.56 and a one year high of $165.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.05.
Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 8.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.
Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.
