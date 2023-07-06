Brokerages Set Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) PT at $91.56

Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.56.

A number of research analysts have commented on CHD shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.3 %

CHD stock opened at $99.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.47. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $100.49.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 7,460 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $720,337.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,872.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 7,460 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $720,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,316 shares in the company, valued at $609,872.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 11,590 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total value of $1,115,305.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,062.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 305,843 shares of company stock valued at $29,632,614. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 88.6% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

(Free Report

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.