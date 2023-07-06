UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Receives $592.68 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $592.68.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNH. StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $562.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.0% in the second quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.0% in the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 1,248 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.0% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,301 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 14,762 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH opened at $471.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $482.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $488.94. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 24.86 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.39%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.