Brokerages Set Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Target Price at $81.36

Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.36.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Trading of Welltower

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 10,443 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 3,979.9% in the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of WELL opened at $81.18 on Friday. Welltower has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $86.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.28 and a 200 day moving average of $74.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 352.96, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.77). Welltower had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 1,060.87%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

