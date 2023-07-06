Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.31.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

Starbucks Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $98.46 on Friday. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $75.73 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.42. The stock has a market cap of $112.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

